Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.31

Headlines about Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acadia Healthcare Company earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 77 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) opened at 42.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.86 and a beta of 0.91. Acadia Healthcare Company has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $64.24.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Acadia Healthcare Company had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company earned $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Acadia Healthcare Company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, VP Randall P. Goldberg sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $39,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,376 shares in the company, valued at $321,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acadia Healthcare Company

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

