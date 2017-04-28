ABIOMED (ABMD) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.28

Headlines about ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ABIOMED earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 58 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) traded up 0.61% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.87. 112,968 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.15 and a 200 day moving average of $116.60. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $92.03 and a 12-month high of $132.95.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

