Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABEO. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) opened at 5.60 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $225.43 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm earned $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,029.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. Analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post ($0.63) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc (Abeona), formerly PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. The Company’s lead programs are ABO-101 (AA9 NAGLU) and ABO-102 (scAAV9 SGHG), adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IIIA and IIIB) in collaboration with patient advocate groups, researchers and clinicians.

