AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABBV. Vetr downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.24 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $71.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) traded down 0.20% on Friday, hitting $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,521,146 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post $5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.52%.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $4,627,028.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,113 shares in the company, valued at $23,715,510.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 5,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $335,068.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,599 shares of company stock worth $9,038,322 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 70,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $19,889,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 833,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.2% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

