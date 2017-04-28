AbbVie (ABBV) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

Media headlines about AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AbbVie earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 72 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $4.30) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vetr raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.88 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Leerink Swann set a $71.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) traded up 3.006% during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.995. The stock had a trading volume of 6,806,520 shares. The firm has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.456 and a beta of 1.57. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm earned $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post $5.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.52%.

In other news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 5,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $335,068.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 22,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $1,465,825.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,632.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,599 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,322. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/abbvie-abbv-given-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-18.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.