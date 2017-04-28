Shares of AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of AAC Holdings by 168.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAC Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AAC Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAC Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AAC Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/aac-holdings-inc-aac-receives-19-00-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) traded up 0.85% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,351 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $169.62 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. AAC Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AAC Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AAC Holdings will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About AAC Holdings

AAC Holdings, Inc is a provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. The Company performs drug testing and diagnostics laboratory services and provides physician services to its clients. As of June 30, 2016, the Company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,139 beds, which includes 636 licensed detoxification beds, and 18 standalone outpatient centers.

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.