A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Getting Very Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) has trended very positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. A-Mark Precious Metals earned a news impact score of 0.57 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.30 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) opened at 17.87 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post $1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 3,300 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $58,278.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,094.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $181,302. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc is a precious metal trading company. The Company is a wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products, including bars, wafers, grain and coins. It distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints; provides financing for the purchase of bullion and numismatics; offers storage for bullion, and offers complementary products, such as consignment, customized finance and liquidity programs, such as repurchase (Repo) accounts, and trade quotes in a variety of foreign currencies.

