Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Etsy Inc (ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce sales of $99.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.18 million. Etsy posted sales of $81.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $99.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.8 million to $447.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $537.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $516.26 million to $557.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company earned $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) opened at 10.68 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $1.19 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. Etsy has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 100,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $1,021,091.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,393,253.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joho Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 571.8% in the third quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 2,104,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,047,000 after buying an additional 1,790,949 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 24.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 600,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. The Company offers a range of seller services and tools that help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their businesses. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, Etsy employees, its partners and investors.

