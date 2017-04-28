Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for 8Point3 Energy Partners LP Raised by Analyst (CAFD)

8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) – Analysts at FBR & Co increased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. FBR & Co analyst C. Driscoll now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. FBR & Co currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for 8Point3 Energy Partners’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

CAFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.87.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.19. 320,017 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $342.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.91. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.21. The company earned $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. 8Point3 Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from 8Point3 Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners by 37.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC bought a new stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About 8Point3 Energy Partners

8point3 Energy Partners LP owns, operates and acquires solar energy generation projects. As of November 30, 2016, Company’s portfolio comprised interests in 642 Megawatt (MW) of solar energy projects. The Company is developing projects under utility, commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential categories.

