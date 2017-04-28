Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) to post sales of $815.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $813.94 million and the highest is $816.76 million. Just Energy Group reported sales of $783.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Just Energy Group will report full year sales of $815.35 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.3 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Just Energy Group.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.64. The firm earned $688.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.12 million. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 28.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,353,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after buying an additional 1,170,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,919,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 424,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $20,814,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 364,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,462,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 387,521 shares during the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) opened at 6.09 on Friday. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $6.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Just Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Just Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

