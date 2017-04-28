Zacks: Analysts Expect Imax Corp (IMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to post sales of $106.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Imax Corp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.28 million and the highest is $112.17 million. Imax Corp posted sales of $91.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Imax Corp will report full-year sales of $106.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.09 million to $426.9 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $453.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $415.85 million to $468.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Imax Corp.
Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company earned $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Imax Corp had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 10.86%. Imax Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Imax Corp in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Imax Corp in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on Imax Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Imax Corp from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imax Corp in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.
In related news, insider Eileen Campbell sold 8,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,597.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,643.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,029 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imax Corp during the third quarter worth $29,415,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Imax Corp during the third quarter worth $13,865,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Imax Corp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,281,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,639,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imax Corp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,740,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,459,000 after buying an additional 281,797 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Imax Corp during the third quarter worth $5,927,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) opened at 30.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.27 and a beta of 1.16. Imax Corp has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $35.30.
About Imax Corp
IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.
