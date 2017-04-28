Zacks: Analysts Expect Imax Corp (IMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to post sales of $106.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Imax Corp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.28 million and the highest is $112.17 million. Imax Corp posted sales of $91.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax Corp will report full-year sales of $106.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.09 million to $426.9 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $453.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $415.85 million to $468.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Imax Corp.

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company earned $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Imax Corp had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 10.86%. Imax Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Imax Corp in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Imax Corp in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on Imax Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Imax Corp from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imax Corp in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

In related news, insider Eileen Campbell sold 8,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,597.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,643.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,029 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imax Corp during the third quarter worth $29,415,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Imax Corp during the third quarter worth $13,865,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Imax Corp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,281,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,639,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imax Corp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,740,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,459,000 after buying an additional 281,797 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Imax Corp during the third quarter worth $5,927,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/76-88-million-in-sales-expected-for-imax-co-imax-this-quarter-updated.html.

Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) opened at 30.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.27 and a beta of 1.16. Imax Corp has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $35.30.

About Imax Corp

IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imax Corp (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.