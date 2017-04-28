Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce $6.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial Corp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.83 billion. Capital One Financial Corp. reported sales of $6.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.48 billion to $27.5 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $27.83 billion to $29.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital One Financial Corp..

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. The firm earned $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Capital One Financial Corp. had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Capital One Financial Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.41.

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) opened at 82.31 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $96.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Capital One Financial Corp. news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 145,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $12,876,366.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,606,748.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $63,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,935 shares of company stock valued at $20,940,906 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co. increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co. now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

