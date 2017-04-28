$552.34 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post sales of $552.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $557.7 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $549.93 million. Belden posted sales of $541.5 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $552.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.4 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Drexel Hamilton began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) opened at 71.23 on Friday. Belden has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $81.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

In other Belden news, EVP Glenn Pennycook sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $459,455.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,470.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Belden by 595.3% in the first quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Belden by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 11.7% in the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Belden Inc is a signal transmission solutions provider company. The Company operates through five segment: Broadcast Solutions (Broadcast), Enterprise Connectivity Solutions (Enterprise), Industrial Connectivity Solutions (Industrial Connectivity), Industrial IT Solutions (Industrial IT), and Network Security Solutions (Network Security).

