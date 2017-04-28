5,277 Shares in McDonald's Co. (MCD) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,550,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $178,837,000 after buying an additional 86,997 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 80,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 19,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,975,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) traded down 0.67% on Friday, hitting $139.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,779,887 shares. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $110.33 and a one year high of $142.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.31. McDonald's Co. also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 22,324 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 447% compared to the typical volume of 4,080 put options.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The firm earned $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on McDonald's Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays PLC raised their price target on McDonald's Co. from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on McDonald's Co. from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McDonald's Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,600 shares of McDonald's Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.94 per share, for a total transaction of $206,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $206,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,017.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

