3M Co (MMM) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Vetr cut shares of 3M from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $163.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) traded down 0.14% during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,064 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.04. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $197.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.29 and a 200 day moving average of $179.91. 3M also saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 324 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 116% compared to the typical volume of 150 put options.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 43.82%. The company earned $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post $8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, insider Hak Cheol Shin sold 47,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $8,405,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,898.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $523,623.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,073.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,885 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 206.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,064,000 after buying an additional 141,650 shares during the period. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.6% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

