3D Systems (DDD) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.29

Press coverage about 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) has been trending positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 3D Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the 3D printing company an impact score of 76 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. FBR & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,214 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.79 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. 3D Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 98.40%. The firm earned $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post $0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), and printing of medical and dental devices and surgical guides and instruments.

