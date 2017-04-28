Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to post $35.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.8 million to $37.53 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $26.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $35.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.5 million to $160.3 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $184.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $175 million to $189.5 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business earned $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $27.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) opened at 24.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. The firm’s market capitalization is $694.26 million. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $121,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $1,429,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,522.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,955 shares of company stock worth $2,240,015. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

