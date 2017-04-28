ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce $334.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.5 million and the lowest is $303.1 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $278.1 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $334.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business earned $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.31 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) opened at 14.70 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 42,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $593,078.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George V. Bayly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $401,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,669 shares in the company, valued at $678,457.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,411 shares of company stock worth $1,089,086 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 37,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 28.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 610,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and manufacturing of branded business, academic and selected consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands International and Computer Products Group. The Company’s brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Marbig, Mead, NOBO, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra and Wilson Jones.

