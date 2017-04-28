22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Short Interest Update

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE:XXII) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,998,316 shares, a decrease of 2.9% from the March 15th total of 4,116,631 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,258,056 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE:XXII) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of 22nd Century Group worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) traded up 2.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 419,188 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The stock’s market cap is $126.98 million. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.71.

XXII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

