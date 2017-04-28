Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Rogers Co. (ROG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 224,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,213,000. Norges Bank owned 1.24% of Rogers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rogers by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 9.9% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 357,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,855,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) traded up 0.35% on Friday, hitting $102.94. 254,103 shares of the stock traded hands. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $106.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.53. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post $5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rogers from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Rogers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 18,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $1,858,514.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $163,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,920.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,935 shares of company stock worth $2,896,665. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

