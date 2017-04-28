Fmr LLC Takes Position in First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (FBNK)

FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FBNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 203,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 1.36% of First Connecticut Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Connecticut Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Connecticut Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 428,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FBNK) traded down 0.19% during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.95. 28,475 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $406.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.58. First Connecticut Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company earned $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 million. First Connecticut Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 15.26%. Analysts anticipate that First Connecticut Bancorp Inc will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/203600-shares-in-first-connecticut-bancorp-inc-fbnk-acquired-by-fmr-llc-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other First Connecticut Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Bucchi purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $48,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,753.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Connecticut Bancorp

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc (FCB) is a stock holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Farmington Bank (the Bank), which is a full-service community bank with branch locations throughout central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. The Bank offers commercial and residential lending, as well as wealth management services.

Receive News & Ratings for First Connecticut Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Connecticut Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.