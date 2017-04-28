1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) traded down 1.10% on Thursday, hitting $17.90. 9,950 shares of the stock traded hands. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $143.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.31.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business earned $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.45%. Equities research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 63,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 414.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 75,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, which is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Community Banking segment consists of construction, commercial, retail and mortgage banking operations.

