Brokerages Anticipate Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce $120.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.33 million and the lowest is $119.05 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $89.9 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $120.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.57 million to $506.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $643.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $635.44 million to $658.2 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Proofpoint.
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business earned $113.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 110.22% and a negative net margin of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.
Shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) opened at 76.10 on Friday. Proofpoint has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $88.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.32 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.24.
In other news, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 3,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $223,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,311.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey Newell sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $295,937.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,680.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,011 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,257. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,153,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,359,000 after buying an additional 133,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,144,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,630,000 after buying an additional 54,878 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 852,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,208,000 after buying an additional 123,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,114,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $54,501,000.
About Proofpoint
Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.
