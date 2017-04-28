First Data Corp (FDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for First Data Corp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. First Data Corp posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Data Corp will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.4 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.6 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Data Corp.

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. First Data Corp had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Data Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Data Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Data Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on First Data Corp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on First Data Corp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. First Data Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) opened at 15.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.76. First Data Corp has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Data Corp during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Data Corp by 79.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of First Data Corp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 8,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of First Data Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Data Corp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Data Corp

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

