$1.46 EPS Expected for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.32 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.54. 769,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $120.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30. The stock’s market cap is $10.09 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.17%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $1,410,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,527,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total value of $731,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,619 shares in the company, valued at $80,916,499.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,250 shares of company stock worth $9,417,210 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 961.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “$1.46 EPS Expected for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) This Quarter” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/1-46-eps-expected-for-alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-are-this-quarter-updated.html.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.