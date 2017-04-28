-$1.43 EPS Expected for Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.53). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($2.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($5.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.95) to ($4.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($2.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $77.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, WallachBeth Capital raised their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

WARNING: “-$1.43 EPS Expected for Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) This Quarter” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/1-43-eps-expected-for-clovis-oncology-inc-clvs-this-quarter-updated.html.

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) traded up 4.52% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. 1,946,731 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The company’s market capitalization is $2.51 billion.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,039,965.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 10.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 139,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 226.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 165,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 119,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 203.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe and other international markets. The Company’s product candidates include Rociletinib, Rubraca (Rucaparib) and Lucitanib. Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule poly adenosine diphosphate (ADP)-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3 approved as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer (BRCA) (human genes associated with the repair of damaged deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)) mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.