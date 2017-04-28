$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Storage Inc (LSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Life Storage posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Life Storage had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 22.63%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Life Storage to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $85.00 price objective on Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

In other Life Storage news, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,620.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,920,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,193,000. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,017,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,627,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) traded up 0.36% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,630 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $116.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.61%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company. The Company acquires, owns and manages self-storage properties. The Company owns its assets and conducts its operations through Life Storage LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership.

