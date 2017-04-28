$1.16 EPS Expected for Kansas City Southern (KSU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company earned $599 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.16.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $85,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,629.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 89.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 265,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,939,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 120.0% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) traded up 0.56% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.00. 1,510,294 shares of the company were exchanged. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

