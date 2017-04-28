$0.97 EPS Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) opened at 44.06 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $56.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is a transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States and Western Europe. The Company distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts, and services in Australia and New Zealand.

