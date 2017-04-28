-$0.66 EPS Expected for Digimarc Corp (DMRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Digimarc Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Digimarc Corp posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digimarc Corp will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digimarc Corp.

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Digimarc Corp had a negative net margin of 98.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business earned $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digimarc Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Digimarc Corp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Digimarc Corp from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, EVP Joel Meyer sold 3,371 shares of Digimarc Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $88,421.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,085.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Rodriguez sold 3,000 shares of Digimarc Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $76,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,952.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digimarc Corp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digimarc Corp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Digimarc Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Digimarc Corp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) traded down 0.73% during trading on Friday, hitting $27.15. 23,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $275.22 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. Digimarc Corp has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $40.13.

Digimarc Corporation (Digimarc) enables governments and enterprises to give digital identities to media and objects that computers can sense and recognize. The Company’s Digimarc Discover, Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform are designed to optimize the identification of consumer brand impressions, facilitating mobile-centric shopping.

