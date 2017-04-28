$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tesoro Logistics LP (TLLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tesoro Logistics LP (NASDAQ:TLLP) to report $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tesoro Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.41. Tesoro Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesoro Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tesoro Logistics.

Tesoro Logistics (NASDAQ:TLLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $319 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

TLLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Tesoro Logistics in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesoro Logistics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesoro Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesoro Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Tesoro Logistics (NASDAQ:TLLP) traded down 0.40% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.86. 320,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34. Tesoro Logistics has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $60.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Tesoro Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLLP. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tesoro Logistics by 10.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesoro Logistics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Tesoro Logistics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesoro Logistics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesoro Logistics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,927,000 after buying an additional 539,809 shares during the period.

About Tesoro Logistics

Tesoro Logistics LP is a full-service logistics company operating in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The Company operates through three segments. Its Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the Bakken Region and Rockies Region.

