$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands Corp..

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company earned $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Vetr upgraded Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.55 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Aegis started coverage on Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.87.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) opened at 55.90 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Cross LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Cross LLC now owns 40,482,778 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,343,143,000 after buying an additional 1,428,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 46.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,515,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,928,498,000 after buying an additional 10,608,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,783,856 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,656,223,000 after buying an additional 3,455,762 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 29.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,646,362 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $327,900,000 after buying an additional 1,297,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,195,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

