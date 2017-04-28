-$0.54 EPS Expected for Akari Therapeutics PLC (AKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Akari Therapeutics PLC’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akari Therapeutics PLC will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akari Therapeutics PLC.

Several research firms recently commented on AKTX. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) traded down 0.07% on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 282,550 shares of the stock traded hands. Akari Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The stock’s market cap is $176.52 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics PLC stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 496,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics PLC

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, formerly Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases caused by dysregulation of complement component 5 (C5), including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain Barre syndrome and atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.

