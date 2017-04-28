$0.53 EPS Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm earned $399 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 229,889 shares. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $76.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, President Stephen Howard Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda A. Mason sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,000,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,215 shares of company stock worth $5,128,272 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

