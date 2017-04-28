$0.43 EPS Expected for Gener8 Maritime Inc (GNRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gener8 Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:GNRT) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gener8 Maritime’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.46. Gener8 Maritime reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gener8 Maritime will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gener8 Maritime.

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.82 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gener8 Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gener8 Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) traded down 3.07% on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 913,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $445.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. Gener8 Maritime has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Gener8 Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gener8 Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gener8 Maritime by 47.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Gener8 Maritime during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gener8 Maritime by 64.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter.

Gener8 Maritime Company Profile

Gener8 Maritime, Inc is a provider of international seaborne crude oil transportation services. The Company operates through the transportation of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products with its fleet of vessels segment. As of March 10, 2017, the Company owned a fleet of 40 tankers on the water, consisting of 24 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), 10 Suezmax vessels, four Aframax vessels and two Panamax vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 9.4 million deadweight tons (DWT) and one eco VLCC newbuilding.

