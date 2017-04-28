$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen N.V.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Nielsen N.V. reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen N.V. will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen N.V..

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Nielsen N.V. had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Nielsen N.V.’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen N.V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Nielsen N.V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nielsen N.V. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen N.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,560 shares. Nielsen N.V. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Nielsen N.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.86%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $42,861.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,963.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwight Barns sold 46,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,916,376.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,467.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,894 shares of company stock valued at $12,293,138 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 235,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 639.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,898,000 after buying an additional 1,370,470 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nielsen N.V. during the third quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

