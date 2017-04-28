$0.37 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) traded up 2.37% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,026 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $54.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “$0.37 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) This Quarter” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/0-37-eps-expected-for-norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-ltd-nclh-this-quarter.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 24 ships with approximately 46,500 Berths, as of December 31, 2016. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.