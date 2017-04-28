$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cabelas Inc (CAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cabelas Inc (NYSE:CAB) to announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cabelas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.29. Cabelas reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabelas will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabelas.

Cabelas (NYSE:CAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Cabelas had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAB. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cabelas in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabelas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr raised shares of Cabelas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabelas in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Forward View set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cabelas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabelas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Shares of Cabelas (NYSE:CAB) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. 467,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.66. Cabelas has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $63.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAB. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabelas during the fourth quarter worth $115,322,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cabelas by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,832,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after buying an additional 155,915 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabelas during the fourth quarter worth $105,028,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabelas by 157.4% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,409,000 after buying an additional 795,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabelas during the fourth quarter worth $68,679,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabelas

Cabela’s Incorporated is an omni-channel retailer of hunting, fishing, camping, shooting sports and related outdoor merchandise. The Company offers its customers a selection of national and regional brand products, including its Cabela’s brand. The Company’s segments include Merchandising and Financial Services.

