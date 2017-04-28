$0.35 EPS Expected for Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business earned $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) traded down 0.53% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 231,176 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 559.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a gaming, development and management company. The Company’s segments include Las Vegas operations, Native American management, and Corporate and other. The Las Vegas operations segment includes all of its Las Vegas area casino properties and the Native American management segment includes its Native American management arrangements.

