$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.32. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business earned $105.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) traded down 3.53% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. 41,138 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.25. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $160,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 88.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers.

