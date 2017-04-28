$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Interface, Inc. (TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Interface also reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business earned $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, COO Jay Gould acquired 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $500,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,060 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Interface by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Interface by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Interface by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Interface by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) traded up 0.25% on Friday, hitting $19.90. 634,972 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. Interface has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Interface’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About Interface

Interface Inc is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

