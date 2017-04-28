$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.27%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) traded down 0.68% on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 202,457 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, Director Domenick J. Esposito bought 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 62.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 472.1% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

