$0.21 EPS Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) traded down 1.04% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 240,386 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 118.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 119,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 63,578 shares in the last quarter. 27.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. It operates a fleet of approximately 50 modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers that provide marine transportation services for national and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium and short-term charters.

