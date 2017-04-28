$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SunCoke Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. SunCoke Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunCoke Energy Partners.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.19. The firm earned $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.25 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) traded up 0.31% during trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 260,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company’s market capitalization is $753.39 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.594 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. SunCoke Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 114.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SunCoke Energy Partners by 2,756.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 46,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy Partners by 144.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $6,139,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,533,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

