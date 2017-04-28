$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Medical Holdings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Select Medical Holdings posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Medical Holdings.

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Select Medical Holdings had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Select Medical Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical Holdings in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, insider Scott A. Romberger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,303.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,766 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. Select Medical Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Select Medical Holdings Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The Company’s segments include specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation, Concentra and Other. The specialty hospitals segment consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of long term acute patients and hospitals designed to serve patients that require intensive medical rehabilitation care.

