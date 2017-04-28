-$0.13 EPS Expected for Mateon Therapeutics Inc (MATN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mateon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MATN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mateon Therapeutics’ earnings. Mateon Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mateon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mateon Therapeutics.

Mateon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MATN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).

MATN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Mateon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mateon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Mateon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mateon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mateon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of Mateon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MATN) traded down 6.81% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,039 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $19.07 million. Mateon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “-$0.13 EPS Expected for Mateon Therapeutics Inc (MATN) This Quarter” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/0-13-eps-expected-for-mateon-therapeutics-inc-matn-this-quarter.html.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, formerly OXiGENE, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mateon Therapeutics (MATN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.