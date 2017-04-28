$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.28. Diamond Offshore Drilling posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $391.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.09 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 23.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

DO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Zephirin Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) This Quarter” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/0-13-earnings-per-share-expected-for-diamond-offshore-drilling-inc-do-this-quarter-updated.html.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) traded down 2.56% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. 2,103,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The stock’s market cap is $2.09 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Stockman Asset Management bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.