$0.12 EPS Expected for Office Depot Inc (ODP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Office Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Office Depot reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Office Depot will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Office Depot.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company earned $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.72.

In other news, EVP Stephen R. Calkins sold 45,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $207,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 443,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,188.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Allison sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 852,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,213.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,402 shares of company stock valued at $460,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Office Depot by 122.3% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Office Depot by 12.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,092,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 232,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Office Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Office Depot by 43.3% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 591,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) traded down 1.19% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. 3,136,498 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.26. Office Depot has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides a selection of products and services to consumers and businesses of various sizes. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Division and North American Business Solutions Division. The North American Retail Division includes retail stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, which offer office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products and office furniture.

