-$0.09 EPS Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Safe Bulkers posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 75.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SB. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Safe Bulkers from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Safe Bulkers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) traded down 4.91% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 539,245 shares. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company’s market cap is $211.16 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Finally, Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 43.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 340,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 102,232 shares during the period. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition, ownership and operation of drybulk vessels. The Company’s vessels operate across the world, carrying drybulk cargo for the consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along shipping routes across the world.

