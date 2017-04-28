-$0.09 EPS Expected for Euronav NV (EURN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav NV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Euronav NV posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav NV will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav NV.

Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm earned $164.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.13 million.

EURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Euronav NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronav NV in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) traded up 1.28% on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 358,705 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Euronav NV during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Euronav NV during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Dudley & Shanley LLC boosted its position in Euronav NV by 20.7% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Euronav NV by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Euronav NV by 160.7% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter.

